Pakistan's bowlers produced some quality stuff on Wednesday to restrict New Zealand to a par total of 152/4 in 20 overs in the first semifinal of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. Shaheen Afridi was pick of the bowlers as he picked up the crucial wickets of destructive opening batter Finn Allen in the first over of the innings, after Kane Williamson had opted to bat after winning the toss.

Afridi was hit for a boundary on the first ball by Allen but he produced a trademark in swinger to the right hander to catch Allen in front of the wicket. The New Zealand reviewed the decision and earned a reprieve as the ball had taken a slight inside edge.

Afridi wasn't done as he produced yet another beauty to trap Allen in front again. The New Zealander reviewed the decision again but this time it wasn't to be as the on-field umpire's decision was upheld and Allen had to walk.

Watch: Shaheen's delivery to dismiss Finn Allen

Afridi was at his imperious best later in the innings as well as he foxed the Kiwi captain Kane Williamson to send him back for 46, just when it seemed like he would take his team to a big total.

The paceman ended his quota of 4 overs with figures of 2/24 .