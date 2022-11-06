Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup, Super 12 Live: Bangladesh Eye Good Start After Opting To Bat
Pakistan vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup, Super 12 Live Updates: Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan
Pakistan vs Bangladesh, T20 WC, Super 12 Live: Bangladesh to bat first© AFP
Pakistan vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup, Super 12 Live Updates: Bangladesh will look to get off to a good start after captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan in a knock-out game in the ongoing T20 World Cup at Adelaide Oval on Sunday. Pakistan and Bangladesh currently have 4 points and a win will take them to 6 points. A win is now enough for these sides to go through to the semi-finals as South Africa suffered a shock defeat at the hands of the Netherlands. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates from T20 World Cup Super 12 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh straight from Adelaide Oval
Super 12 - Match 29, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022, Nov 06, 2022
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat
1 run.
Bangladesh are underway! Goes a bit fuller and outside off, shaping away again, Najmul Hossain Shanto goes for the drive but gets an outside edge towards third man for single and gets off the mark.
A beauty to start with! Shaheen Afridi begins with a good-length delivery around off, shaping away a bit, Najmul Hossain Shanto looks to play at it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
Done with the pre-match formalities. It is time for action now! Pakistan are out in the middle and taking their respective field positions. Litton Das and Najmul Hossain Shanto are the two openers for Bangladesh. Shaheen Afridi to start proceedings with the ball. Let's play...
We are moments away from the game, but before that it is time for the national anthems. It will be Bangladesh's first followed by the national anthem of Pakistan.
Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan says the last game gave them a lot of confidence. Mentions Mohammad Rizwan and himself have not played that well but they are hoping to do well here. Informs they are playing the same side.
Shakib Al Hasan, the skipper of Bangladesh says that they will bat first. Adds that it seems a dry wicket and they want to put runs on the board and defend it. Mentions they know how important the game is and they need to play well. Mentions they have three changes.
Pakistan (Unchanged Playing XI) - Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.
Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar (In for Yasir Ali), Shakib Al Hasan (C), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (WK), Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed (In for Hasan Mahmud), Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain (In for Shoriful Islam).
TOSS - Bangladesh have won the all important toss and they have elected to BAT first.
Update - Netherlands have managed to beat South Africa by 13 runs and it is all to play for in this game. The toss is not too far away. Stay tuned.