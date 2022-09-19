Pakistan chief selector Muhammad Wasim defended the squad picked for the 2022 T20 World Cup citing their performances against India in the Asia Cup, as well as the T20 World Cup last year. While Pakistan registered their first ever World Cup win over India in last year's competition, they suffered a narrow defeat to their arch-rivals in the Asia Cup before going on to beat them a week later on their way to the final. Wasim, speaking at a press conference after Pakistan's squad announcement, said the wins showed the team could take on big opponents and come out on top.

"The biggest positive for us is not just the results, the results have been good, but which teams we have beaten is there for all to see," he said.

"India is a billion-dollar team. And if you see how we played the first match against them in the Asia Cup and then within a week how we beat them, then no one can think that we can't beat big teams. We have done it and shown it," he continued.

"We showed it last year as well and we again did so in the Asia Cup. So definitely, we have full confidence in this team," he added.

He said that the team had worked hard to bring joy to their compatriots.

"This team has spread a lot of joy this year. If you see our fan following, the engagement, there has been a lot of it with this team, and the contribution in that was of these boys," Wasim told reporters.

"They have continued to bring us happiness, and we hope that in the World Cup, they can give us even more joy."