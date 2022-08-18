All the top cricket teams in the world are currently gearing up of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. The Super 12 stage of the mega-event will start on October 22, while the Pakistan cricket team and the Indian cricket team will face each other on October 23. Both the teams are playing a series of bilaterals as well as the Asia Cup in the lead up to the show-piece event. All eyes will be on how the Babar Azam-led Pakistan fare at the T20 World Cup. In the 2021 edition, Pakistan impressed all with their performance and qualified for the semi-finals.

Expectations will be high from the team in the 2022 edition too. However, former Pakistan cricket team star spinner Danish Kaneria said that Pakistan have missed a trick by not building a team for the future.

"I have been saying this for so many years that Pakistan need to build up for the future. Everybody is getting their B team ready. So much of franchise cricket and international cricket is happening so you need a backup and rotation of the players. You can't move around with one sort of cricketers whole year. It will burden them and then things like injury will happen," Danish Kaneria, who played 61 Tests and 18 ODIs for Pakistan, told indiatoday.in.

"Pakistan made a blunder, they should have sent Shan Masood as captain to Netherlands and put him with good bunch of replacements in fast bowling and spin department. They have so many batters but I don't understand their mentality. They have Saud Shakeel who should be playing. Shahnawaz Dahani's name is coming up and also Zahid Mahmood but the thing is they are just sitting on the bench and doing nothing. They are not getting those opportunities. Pakistan should have sent a young team to Netherlands. There is a fear factor of losing. When you have the fear factor then you can't build a team, that's the problem."