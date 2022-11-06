Pakistan captain Babar Azam is going through a lean patch with the bat in the ongoing T20 World Cup. His form has been one of the biggest concerns for Pakistan, who haven't been able to put in the same performances which they did in the tournament last year in the UAE. So far, Babar has managed scores of 0, 4, 4 and 6. As Pakistan face a must-win situation in their final group game against Bangladesh, in order to have any hopes of reaching the semi-finals, Babar's form will be under scrutiny once again.

Amid criticism, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram had a piece of advice for struggling Babar.

Highlighting India batter Virat Kohli's dip in form, Akram admitted that every player goes through a lean patch.

He feels Babar need one good knock in order to regain his lost mojo.

"This happens. This happened to one of the greatest of all time Virat Kohli. Almost for a year - he was out of touch, out of nick. People criticised him in India. Babar is a class player we all know. He just needs one good innings. He is not a slogger. He plays proper cricketing shots. Probably he put pressure on himself because obviously for the standards he has already set for himself after scoring so many runs in the last 3-4 years across formats. As a sportsman, you do compete with yourself," Akram said on A Sports.

Kohli endured a difficult year or so prior to the Asia Cup in September, earlier this year.

He, however, scored a century against Afghanistan, and hasn't look back since then.

He is currently the leading run-getter in the ongoing T20 World Cup, having scored 220 runs with the help of three half-centuries.