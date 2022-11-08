Some serious discussions are on in cricket circles as the focus shifts to the semi-final stage of the T20 World Cup. But then, some fun in the midst of all serious talks wouldn't hurt anybody. The same happened during a show on Pakistan channel 'A Sports', which had a stellar guest list, which included legends Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Misbah Ul Haq. After some serious talks on the T20 World Cup, where Pakistan came from the brink of ouster to qualify for the last four stage, it was time for the former players to take the fans' questions. Former Pakistan coach and pace great Waqar Younis came up with a unique question from a fan for his long-time teammate Wasim Akram. The outcome of the question and the subsequent discussion ended up with the show's anchor calling Akram "our national dhobi."

Here's how the interaction went -

Waqar Younis:"There is a very important question."

Wasim Akram:"How important?"

Waqar Younis:"Very important. It's addressed to you. The question is 'Do clothes really get clean if washed with Ariel?'"

Wasim Akram:"I have been washing clothes for the last 10 years. Now, I am 56 years old. I can confirm that the clothes do get clean. Ariel. Ariel."

Waqar Younis: "This was really important. I thought I should ask."

Anchor: "Our national dhobi"

I love this show pic.twitter.com/0fky3FYheW — Ghumman (@emclub77) November 6, 2022

Recently, Akram, during a discussion on A Sports, lauded former India captain Virat Kohli's stupendous show in the 2022 T20 World Cup. He is currently the top-scorer in the mega event with 246 runs in five matches.

"Instead of sulking as he got dropped as a captain and blah blah blah, telling himself I will just stand quietly at short fine-leg but he said no I got dropped as a captain, fine! I will play as a batter and also be the best fielder in the Indian side," Akram said.

Waqar Younis also shared his views on the topic, suggesting, usually, a Pakistani player sulks after he gets dropped as captain.