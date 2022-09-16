Pakistan announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup on Thursday and, contrary to what was expected, decided to stick to most of the players who were part of the squad that recently lost to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final. The announcement was followed by scrutiny from fans and former cricketers alike. Mohammad Amir, the former Pakistan fast bowler, also tweeted after the squad was announced but he has since been slammed by fans of Twitter for his choice of words.

"chief slector ki cheap selection," is what Amir tweeted. This has not gone down well with the fans who criticised him for his comments. Amir had in the past retired from international cricket accusing the team management of being unfair towards him. While he has received sympathy from fans in the past, this tweet of his has not gone down well with the Pakistan cricket faithfuls.

Here are some reactions:

Bro why you being so toxic man, I loved you. — MK🇵🇰 (@kazmi5_) September 15, 2022

I don't think Amir understands that if he stayed silent he'd go down as a Pakistani GOAT.



We've won three ICC titles, he was instrumental in two of them. Keeps hurting his own legacy. https://t.co/VVjFR5IO5J — Musad Afzal (@MusadAfzal) September 15, 2022

Cheapest are those who sell their country for some Dollers. pic.twitter.com/oESbcExBSL — Komal see ♡ (@Komal_see) September 15, 2022

my mans stepping out of his line once again as we speak.. https://t.co/csnknvxlAO pic.twitter.com/GN6Y7ZZFIh — Saheeb Ali (@friesist) September 15, 2022

Match fixing wale b ub lecture dein gay Wah 👏 — Sanam javaid khan (@sanamkh22) September 15, 2022

How this tweet would help you to focus on cricket, take back the premature retirement to play Frenchise cricket, play domestic and get back into green?



You would lose last few admirers left instead.



Delete this cheap tweet plz 🙏🏻 — Saqib Shah (@Saqibca) September 15, 2022

