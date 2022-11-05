Rohit Sharma-led Team India will square off against Zimbabwe in their final Super 12 match on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Team India cannot take this contest lightly as Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan earlier in the tournament and they have shown signs, that on their day, they can upstage anyone. On the eve of the contest, Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine has rallied around his bowlers, saying how often does one get the opportunity to put Virat Kohli in their pocket hence everyone would be raring to go tomorrow.

"Yeah, definitely. This is a great opportunity to bowl against some of the best guys in the world, so there's no reason why guys would not want to actually get out there and produce the goods. How often do you get the opportunity to put Virat Kohli in your pocket? I'm pretty sure that our fast bowlers will be raring to go come tomorrow," Ervine said in the pre-match press conference.

Kohli has been in sublime form in the ongoing tournament, registering three half-centuries and he is currently the leading run-getter in the ongoing T20 World Cup. In the last game against Bangladesh, the right-handed batter had become the highest run-getter in the history of the tournament, going past former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardena.

"I don't think we have any plans against Virat. I think he's just too good a player," said Ervine.

"But look, I think a lot of the guys you can dissect so many different theories, and at the end of the day, if you come out and hit a good area, use your change-ups, all those sort of things, I don't think that special plans really work for these guys because they're so good at adapting to different conditions and different situations," said Ervine.

Team India are currently at the top of Group 2 standings with 6 points while Zimbabwe are at fifth with 3 points.