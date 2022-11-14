A star-studded team on paper, yet India left many disappointed with their performances in the T20 World Cup 2022. Be it KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, or a number of other top players, the performances from man veteran stars left much to desire. A few of these players are expected to pave the way for younger players in India's T20I squad. One name that is making plenty of buzz among former cricketers and experts is Prithvi Shaw. Former India opener Virender Sehwag even suggested that Shaw should've been a part of the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Be it the Indian Premier League or domestic tournaments, Shaw has consistently been producing headliner performances. Yet, he continues to be snubbed by the selection committee.

In a video on Cricbuzz after the T20 World Cup final between England and Pakistan, Virender Sehwag said that he wants Shaw to be back in the Indian team, especially in limited-overs cricket.

"One name that I wanted to see was Prithvi Shaw. He isn't in the T20 team or the ODI team. He hasn't been playing in Tests for a long time. I want to see him make a comeback. But I'm hopeful that he would be in the team for the 2023 World Cup," he said.

Sehwag further highlighted Shaw's incredible attacking ability, saying he could've been taken to Australia with the T20 World Cup.

"Prithvi Shaw plays with a strike-rate of 150 in the top order, he is suitable for T20 cricket. You could've at least taken him as a reserve player with the squad," he said.

Shaw isn't even a part of the Indian squad for the New Zealand tour. He last played for India in July 2021. But, considering the manner in which the Indian team has exited the T20 World Cup, he is likely to be given opportunities in the coming months.