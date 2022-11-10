The Pakistan cricket team is through to the final of the T20 World Cup 2022, having beaten New Zealand in the semi-final on Wednesday. With the result of the second semi-final, which will be held between India and England on Thursday, still awaited, the anticipation is huge for a potential Indo-Pak final. Babar Azam, in the press conference after the semi-final, was even asked about the possible 'pressure' match against India and the team's strategy to handle Rohit Sharma & Co.

Babar, who has been facing severe criticism, both for his batting and captaincy, since the start of the tournament, answered his critics with a stupendous knock of 46 against the Kiwis. The way he utilised his bowlers against Kane Williamson's men was also worth huge applause.

With the focus now on the final, questions about the potential super-clash against India have already started coming.

Journo:You have made a great comeback. You do understand that India can potentially be our opponent in the final. In such games, we often are under pressure. What is your strategy for such a situation?

Babar Azam:We can't say right now which opponent will we be facing in the final. No matter which opponent comes, we will try to give our 100%. We always try to overcome challenges, and a final is bound to have pressure. You enter the final after passing through different phases in a tournament. When you reach final, you try to play fearless cricket. The kind of cricket we have played in the last 3-4 matches, we would look to continue that.

Promoted

While Babar scored 46, his opening partner Mohammad Rizwan emerged as the 'Player of the Match' for his 52-run knock against the Kiwis. Shaheen Afridi was also in full swing for Pakistan, producing figures of 2 for 24 in 4 overs.

India and England will now square-off at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday for the vacant spot in the final.