T20 World Cup, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Updates: New Zealand Opt To Bat vs Sri Lanka, Replace Mark Chapman By Daryl Mitchell
T20 World Cup 2022, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Updates: New Zealand top the Group 1 points table with three points to their credit from two games.
T20 World Cup, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Updates: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the the toss and opted to bat first against Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. Daryl Mitchell has replaced Mark Chapman in the New Zealand squad, while Kasun Rajitha has been replaced by Binura Fernando in the Sri Lanka playing XI. New Zealand top the group table with three points to their credit from two games. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka hold the fifth spot in the table with two points from as many games. (LIVE SCORECARD)
New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway (w), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha
Finn Allen is down for a quick chat. He says it feels pretty good to bat well against a quality pace attack like Australia. Mentions that they are fortunate to have a couple of quality spinners on their side and the key is to look to play straight down the ground. Adds that he and Devon Conway have been batting together for a couple of years now and it feels good to bat alongside him.
PITCH REPORT - Mel Jones was pitchside earlier and she says it's 84m dead straight. Adds that the pitch looks like a belter. Dale Steyn joins her and says that it is similar to the previous two wickets on this ground.
Dasun Shanaka the captain of Sri Lanka says they would have batted first too but they are comfortable while chasing and they have no problem doing so. When asked about the loss against Australia he explains that it is just one game as spinners hold the key for them but they had a bad game. Claims that the hope to regroup and do well in this game. Informs there is just one change for them.
Kane Williamson the skipper of New Zealand says that they will have a bat first and says that the surface looks good. Adds that they have traveled quite a fair bit and it is good to be back out in the middle. Mentions that the conditions are different at different grounds and they look to make the adjustments. Informs that they have one change in the side as Daryl Mitchell comes back in for Mark Chapman.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha (In place of Binura Fernando).
New Zealand (Playing XI) - Finn Allen, Devon Conway (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell (In place of Mark Chapman), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.
TOSS - The captains are out in the middle. The coin is flipped into the air and lands in favor of New Zealand. They have elected to BAT first.
Sri Lanka saw their three-game winning streak broken by Australia and will be eager to get back to winnings ways as a victory would take them to the top of the table. They looked tired in their last game and the tournament has been considerably longer for them having played three extra games in the Group Stage. They possess the ability to beat any team in the world if it is their day but they will have to look for consistency if they are to make a title run. They have a strong batting order and though the top order has been scoring runs heavily, they need their power hitters to join the party and provide them with the impetus at the backend of an inning. They missed the contributions of their spinners in the previous match and will be hoping they get their mojo back in this game. Will they be able to overcome their loss? Or will New Zealand prove to be too strong for them? We will find out soon. Stay tuned for the toss and team updates.