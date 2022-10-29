T20 World Cup, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Updates: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the the toss and opted to bat first against Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. Daryl Mitchell has replaced Mark Chapman in the New Zealand squad, while Kasun Rajitha has been replaced by Binura Fernando in the Sri Lanka playing XI. New Zealand top the group table with three points to their credit from two games. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka hold the fifth spot in the table with two points from as many games. (LIVE SCORECARD)

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway (w), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

Here are the Live Updates of the T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, straight from Sydney Cricket Ground: