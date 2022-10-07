The Indian cricket team is in Australia for the T20 World Cup, looking to win the title for the first time since MS Dhoni lifted the trophy in the maiden edition in 2007. The Indian team has come close a coupe of times, losing the final in 2014 and in the semi-final in 2016. But the team had a terrible outing in the tournament last year, failing to move past the Super 12 stage.

The team wants to correct that this year and under the stewardship of coach Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma, the "Men in Blue"have geared up well for the tournament.

The last time Indian won a world title was way back in 2011, when the team had won the 50-over tournament, again under Dhoni's leadership.

In the team that is going to play in Australia later this month, only Virat Kohli was part of the 2011 Cup-winning squad. Apart from him there is only one more member of the team management who knows what it feels to be a world champion.

India's mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton joined back the national side a few months ago and he was part of the backroom staff in 2011 too.

Ahead of the team's departure, Upton was part of the team management's photo shoot. It is regarding that shoot, that Upton has posted a hilarious message on Twitter along with sharing his photo.

Time for the main show! The moment we been waiting for, #teamIndia heading over to Australia, to double click on the preparations for @T20WorldCup Not sure when I last tucked a shirt in, feels strange! @BCCI pic.twitter.com/3qLWQ6EXxY — Paddy Upton (@PaddyUpton1) October 7, 2022

India start their campaign against arch rivals Pakistan on October 23.

