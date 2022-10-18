Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the legends of the game, a true icon of the way modern cricket is played. Over the years, the batting stalwart has orchestrated numerous records and taken the Indian team to new heights in the sport as a captain. But, is Kohli the best white-ball cricketer of all time? The opinion might differ from person to person but as far as former Australia captain Ricky Ponting is concerned, Kohli is the finest batter in limited-overs cricket that he has come across.

Ponting, during his role as a commentator for the warm-up game between India and Australia on Monday, expressed his admiration for Kohli while he was on-air. Be it Kohli's time as Team India's captain or his batting prowess, Ponting has thoroughly enjoyed what Kohli has brought to the table.

"He has led his team really well. The win in Australia in the Test series in Australia is amazing. Not sure I've seen a better white-ball cricketer ever. What he does in One-Day International cricket is unbelievable. His records are amazing," said Ponting from the commentary box.

"Not sure I've seen a better whiteball cricketer EVER !!"



Ricky Ponting officially declares Virat Kohli the G.O.A.T. pic.twitter.com/937oNYYyO7 — Adi (@WintxrfellViz) October 17, 2022

Kohli is in Australia for the T20 World Cup 2022. His form, a month or two ahead of the tournament, was under question, even leading to doubts over his place in the team. But, Kohli bounced back in time and has a few commendable performances under his belt ahead of the start of the T20 World Cup.

Kohli also scored a century against Afghanistan in the 2022 Asia Cup campaign. Despite India's failure to qualify for the final in the tournament, it was a successful outing for Virat on a personal level.

The 33-year-old would be keen to take up his performances further up by a notch or two as the Indian team looks to bring the wait for the World Cup title to an end.