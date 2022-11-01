India batter Virat Kohli shared a disturbing video of someone entering his hotel room in Perth, and filming all of his accessories and wardrobe. He went on to label the experience as "appalling", adding that the incident made him feel very "paranoid" about his privacy. Ahead of India's next T20 World Cup game, head coach Rahul Dravid spoke on the "disappointing" incident, lauding Kohli for the way he has dealt with the situation.

"It's obviously disappointing. It's not very comfortable for anyone, let alone Virat. We have obviously flagged it with the relevant authorities and they have taken action. Hopefully, incidents like these won't happen in the future, and people will be a lot more careful. Because it's (hotels) the only place you feel you are away from people's eyes and without the media glare, photographs and everything the players have to deal with. So, it's one place where you feel secure and that too has been taken away. He's dealt with it properly and has been here for training. He is absolutely perfect," Dravid said during a pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

After sharing the video on Instagram, Kohli had urged fans to respect everyone's privacy, instead of treating them as a "commodity" for entertainment

"I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I've always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it's made me feel very paranoid about my privacy," Kohli wrote in his Instagram post.

"If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I'm NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people's privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment," he added.

In the ongoing T20 World Cup, Kohli has been in fine form, registering scores of 82, 62 and 12. His total tally in the tournament now stands at 156.