Is the T20I journey all over for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli? At the age of 35 and 34 respectively, the two veteran batters aren't getting any younger. While Kohli did manage to set the stage on fire in a few matches for India at the T20 World Cup 2022, the performance from Rohit Sharma was arguably as bad as it can get. But, the big question is what the future holds for the duo in the shortest format considering the next T20 World Cup is in 2024?

As far as Australia great Tom Moody is concerned, Rohit and Kohli shouldn't play T20I cricket for India in the next cycle. The focus for the team management, as per Moody, should be to develop a new side consisting of younger players.

"With two years to play out, I'd be surprised if they play a lot of T20 cricket for India between now and that World Cup. And I think that decision will be something that they'll need to sit down with the cricket board and work out six months prior to that World Cup. Because I don't see any point in them playing any T20 cricket for India, apart from franchise cricket of course, to that point, because it's a great platform to look to develop the players that we've been talking about," Moody said on ESPNCricinfo.

Moody also pointed out the 'difference' between Indian batters and England batters in the powerplay in the semi-final that India lost by 10 wickets.

Promoted

"In the powerplay, there was a simple difference with the approach and intent that we've been talking about. Five boundaries by India, 10 by England. The way that Jos Buttler and Alex Hales batted, they didn't have a margin of error purely because they put so much pressure on them (Indian bowlers)," he said.

The likes of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli will be on a break for a while. A number of youngsters will be seen donning the Indian jersey against New Zealand on the forthcoming tour of New Zealand.