India and Pakistan played out a game for the ages on Sunday in the ongoing T20 World Cup, and in a last-ball thriller, it was Rohit Sharma and co that walked away with a four-wicket win, owing to a batting masterclass by Virat Kohli. The former India captain played an unbeaten knock of 82 off just 53 balls to help the side chase down 160. However, after the match, former England captain Nasser Hussain called out a fan for using a "fake" quote that was attributed to him.

In the final over, Mohammad Nawaz had to defend 16 runs and the equation came down to 13 off 3. On the fourth ball of the over, Kohli smashed a massive six, and to add insult to Pakistan's injury, the delivery was deemed a no-ball for being above the waist. Hence, the equation came down to 6 off 3 balls.

A fan then posted a photo of Nasser and said: "Nasser Hussain: The umpires made some weird decision in favour of India today but maybe we should keep quiet and not upset ICC and BCCI. Brutally honest from Nasser Hussain."

However, it was then that former England captain took to Twitter to clear the air, saying he has made no such remark and one should not spoil a brilliant game of cricket.

"Probably best if you can delete this, please .. it's fake news and a fake quote and definitely not what a great game of cricket like todays deserves !! Thanks," tweeted Nasser.

In the match between India and Pakistan, Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. Pakistan were restricted to 159/8 in 20 overs.

Chasing 160, India were 31/4 in the 7th over, but Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya put on 113 runs for the fifth wicket and this stand was broken in the final over of the game by Mohammad Nawaz as he dismissed Hardik, who scored 40 runs.

However, Kohli was able to steer the chase in the final over, helping India script a memorable win.