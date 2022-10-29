Kane Williamson-led New Zealand will take on Sri Lanka in their third game of the ongoing Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. New Zealand have 3 points from 2 games while Sri Lanka have 2 points from 2 games. The Group 1 of the Super 12 stage has been marred by abandoned matches, and every match is now crucial. Australia, England, Ireland and New Zealand have all three points, and there is everything to play for in the final few fixtures. If New Zealand manage to win against Sri Lanka, they will be favourites to qualify for the semi-finals from Group 1.

When will the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Super 12 Group 1, T20 World Cup match be played?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Super 12 Group 1, T20 World Cup match will be played on Saturday, October 29.

Where will the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Super 12 Group 1, T20 World Cup match be played?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Super 12 Group 1, T20 World Cup match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

What time will the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Super 12 Group 1, T20 World Cup match start?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Super 12 Group 1, T20 World Cup match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Super 12 Group 1, T20 World Cup match?

The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Super 12 Group 1, T20 World Cup match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Super 12 Group 1, T20 World Cup match?

Promoted

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Super 12 Group 1, T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)