New Zealand and Pakistan face each other in the first semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday. The Blackcaps ended the league stage with a table top position in Group 1. They had 7 points to their credit after playing 5 matches. The Kane Williamson-led side won three, lost one and drew one match. On the other hand, Pakistan had a disappointing start to the tournament as they lost their first two games to India and Zimbabwe, but the side's consistent belief and South Africa's loss to Netherlands saw them end at the second spot in Group 2 table.

When will the New Zealand vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup, first semi-final match be played?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup, first semi-final match will be played on Wednesday, November 9.

Where will the New Zealand vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup, first semi-final match be played?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup, first semi-final match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

What time will the New Zealand vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup, first semi-final match start?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup, first semi-final match will start at 01:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the New Zealand vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup, first semi-final match?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup, first semi-final match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup, first semi-final match?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup, first semi-final match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

