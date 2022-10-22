Kane Williamson-led New Zealand produced a sensational result in the opening match of the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Saturday as they defeated defending champions and hosts Australia by 89 runs at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The BlackCaps delivered an all-round performance and they outplayed Australia in all three departments of the game. Batting first, New Zealand posted 200/3 in 20 overs and then they bundled out Australia for 111 inside 18 overs to register a 89-run win.

Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop lauded New Zealand's performance, saying the Kiwis have come to play once again in ICC tournaments.

"Fantastic opening performance by 2021 runners-up against the defending champs. New Zealand have come to play again," tweeted Bishop.

Fantastic opening performance by 2021 runners-up against the defending champs. New Zealand have come to play,,,,,again. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) October 22, 2022

Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl first. Devon Conway played a 92-run knock as New Zealand posted 200/3 in 20 overs. Finn Allen and Jimmy Neesham also played knocks of 42 and 26 respectively.

Conway's knock came from just 58 balls with seven fours and two sixes, joining a select group to make 90 or more at a World Cup. Mitchell Santner and Tim Southee both took three wickets each.

It was New Zealand's first win against Australia in Australia in any format since 2011.

The match at a sold-out Sydney Cricket Ground was a repeat of the 2021 final in Dubai when Australia powered to an eight-wicket win and maiden crown.

Aaron Finch's men now have their work cut out to match the feat in a tough Group 1 with Afghanistan, England and qualifiers Ireland and Sri Lanka awaiting them. Only the top two make the semi-finals.

With AFP inputs