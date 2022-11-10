Alex Hales and Jos Buttler were at their blistering best in the second semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup as they chased down 169 inside 16 overs against India. Both batters kept on hammering boundaries at regular intervals and the Indian bowlers had no answers to what was thrown at them. England opening duo of Hales and Buttler put on 170 runs for the first wicket and hence they took the Three Lions over the line with all ten wickets in hand.

Speaking after the semi-final, Hales reacted England's emphatic win and elaborated on the conversations with skipper Jos Buttler in the middle. He also spoke about how he never thought that he would play a World Cup again after being omitted from the national side for a 'failed drug test'.

"A huge occasion, really happy with the way I played. I think this is one of the best grounds to bat in in the world. Great value to hit your shots with the short square boundaries, and a ground I have good memories at," Hales said after the game.

"I never thought I'd play in a World Cup again, and to get a chance is a special feeling. It's a country I love playing in. Jos was unbelievable out there," he added.

In the match between India and England, the latter won the toss and opted to bowl first.

India posted 168/6 in 20 overs, owing to knocks of 63 and 50 by Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli.

However, the bowlers had no answers for the England onslaught, and Buttler and Hales propelled England to a comfortable win. England will now take on Pakistan in the final of the T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).