Suryakumar Yadav is unarguably one of the most reliable batters in the Team India squad, having produced many exceptional performances. His fiery knocks have taken India across the line on many occasions. In the ongoing T20 World Cup, Suryakumar has been giving magnificent performances, with knocks like 51* off 25 balls against Netherlands and 68 off 40 balls against South Africa, with the latter coming when Team India was losing wickets in a quickfire. Seeing his performance, former Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis hailed Suryakumar for having a calm and composed nature during tensed situations.

"His skillset is so high that as a bowler you don't feel like you can tie him down to certain areas. He's got all the different shots, scores in all the different areas. The thing that stands out for me with him is his composure. With a guy who has got so many shots, I almost never see him be frantic and feel rushed. He's just got this calmness about him," said Du Plessis in a video posted on ESPNCricinfo.

"He knows when to pull that trigger, go through the gears, and he just always looks calm. He's just a fantastic T20 player to watch. He's the perfect guy that, as a youngster, you look at how you go through different gears at different stages of the game," he added.

Despite Suryakumar's fiery knock of 68 runs against South Africa, Team India could only manage to score 133/9 in 20.0 overs. In return, the Proteas chased down the target in 19.4 overs with five wickets in hand.

The Rohit Sharma-led side is currently facing Bangladesh in their Super 12 Group 2 clash, at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. Team India has posted a total of 184/6 in 20.0 overs, after they were put to bat.

Chasing 185, Bangladesh got off to a resounding start, scoring 66/0 in 7.0 overs before rain brought a halt to the game.