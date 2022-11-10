Hardik Pandya hit a brilliant half-century as India posted a total of 168/6 against England in the second semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Adelaide. Hardik smashed 63 off 33 balls, hitting five sixes and four fours after India were put in to bat by England captain Jos Buttler. England bowlers had done well to contain the Indian batters until Hardik broke loose with a flurry of boundaries in the death overs.

While Hardik was batting in the middle, his wife Natasa Stankovic was cheering for him and the Indian team from the stands. Natasa's reaction soon went viral on social media.

Hardik Pandya hits wicket after smashing a four.

Apart from Hardik, Virat Kohli made 50, his fourth half-century of the tournament. The pair added 61 runs for the fourth wicket.

Kohli also became the first batter to score 4,000 or more T20I runs during his knock.

The winner will meet Pakistan, who beat New Zealand in the first semi-final, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Sunday's final.

India, who topped Group 2 with four wins in five matches, are searching for their first global title since the 2013 Champion Trophy triumph. They won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.