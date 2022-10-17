Veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami put on a bowling spectacle in his first and only over of the T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match against Australia on Monday. India skipper Rohit Sharma handed the ball to Shami in the 20th over of the match when the Aussies required 11 runs from 6 balls to win the contest. Shami produced one of the most memorable performances of his career in the shortest format as he picked up 3 wickets in the over, helping India win by 6 runs.

The challenge of defending 10 runs in the final over was a big one for Shami who had only arrived in Australia a few days ago and was added to the Indian team as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah.

Shami hadn't played for India in the two practice matches before against Western Australia and was straightaway given the task of defending 10 runs in his very first over since arriving Down Under.

Here's how the over went:

Ball 1: Yorker from Shami and Pat Cummins gets 2 runs from by guiding the yorker to the left of the mid-wicket area.

Ball 2:Another yorker from Shami and Cummins sends the ball to the mid-on area this time, 2 more runs.

Ball 3: WICKET!Cummins is caught by Virat Kohli who produces a one-handed stunner.

Ball 4: WICKET!Ashton Agar run-out.

Ball 5: WICKET!The yorker is spot on as Shami shatters Josh Inglis' stumps.

Ball 6: WICKET!Another perfect yorker and Shami gets Kane Richardson.

Mohammed Shami bowled a world class 20th over. Just brilliant how accurate he was with his bowling, great signs for India ahead of the group matches.



Australia needed 11 runs to win but could only score 4 runs. Shami might have been away from the match until the 20th over but when he came, he produced a match-winning show.