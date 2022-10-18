The memories of Misbah-ul-Haq trying to hit a scoop over the head of MS Dhoni but finding the hands of S Sreesanth are still afresh in the memories of Indian cricket fans. Misbah had all but won the 2007 World T20 final against India for Pakistan before that decision of his in the last over of the match by Joginder Sharma backfired. Years ahead, Misbah has admitted that the decision still continues to haunt him, and is probably why Pakistani players of the current generation doesn't try to hit that shot.

On the panel of Pakistan's A News, Misbah and Wasim Akram held a discussion on the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 where the former pacer asked why the current crop of batters don't play unorthodox shots like reverse sweep, reverse lap or scoop shots.

Misbah was quick to point out that it's probably because of him that they refrain from doing so, having seen the results of his attempt in the 2007 World T20 final against India.

"This is a million-dollar question. How come...okay I understand that you are the most experienced, you know your game and you know your weakness and strength. But in our cricket, I have never seen anyone hit a reverse lap or sweep shot. I know they do hit got cricketing shots, towards mid-on, mid-off, square leg and mid-wicket...," Wasim said.

Wasim “why Pakistani don't play innovative shots like switch hits?”



Wasim "why Pakistani don't play innovative shots like switch hits?"

Misbah "they stopped playing after I played that shot in 2007 final!"

Misbah ul Haq interrupted saying, "Mere baad marna chordh diya hain inhone. 2007 final ke baad."

Akram then said, "Oh...now I remember" before Misbah continued: " Logon ne dekha ki isko jeene nehin de rahein hain toh humbhi nehin marenge. Jo 15 chauke maare they woh kisiko yaad nehin. Maine zindagi mein woh shot kabhi miss nehin kiya. Agar mein samne marta, udhr bhi toh fielders the. Agar spinner bowl kar raha he and fine leg circle me khadi hain, main uske upr se maar sakta tha, woh bhi flight bowl ko. Mera execution hi galat thi."

The T20 game has evolved a lot since the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. The big boundaries in Australia this time might just force Pakistani batters to opt for a more innovative approach if they are to emerge successful on the 22-yard strip.