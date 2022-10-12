South Africa have named Marco Jansen as the replacement for all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius in the T20 World Cup squad after the player sustained an injury and was ruled out of the tournament. Pretorious, who played a pivotal role for South Africa with both bat and ball in recent years, will miss the T20 World Cup after breaking his left thumb during the recent T20 International series against India. Initially included in the reserves, Marco Jansen has been named as a replacement in the 15-player squad that will fly to Australia for the T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Lizaad Williams has been called up to the travelling reserves to replace Jansen.

"Marco Jansen has been included in the #Proteas 15-man #T20WorldCup squad. He replaces the injured Dwaine Pretorius. Lizaad Williams has been called up to replace Jansen amongst the travelling reserves," tweeted the official handle of Cricket South Africa.

Notably, the all-rounder was a part of the recently concluded T20I series against India where he played the third T20I of the three-match series and shined with the ball, taking 3/26. South Africa won that match by 49 runs.

Following the completion of the T20I series, he was meant to play in the ODI series against India as well but was ruled out due to the injury.