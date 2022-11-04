Back to his absolute best, India superstar Virat Kohli registered a huge new record to his name, surpassing Sri Lankan cricket legend Mahela Jayawardena. It was Jayawardena who had held the record of being the top-scoring batter in T20 World Cup history but Kohli shattered his record in the Super 12 match against Bangladesh on Wednesday. In a video that was shared by the ICC on social media, Jayawardena sent a classy message to Kohli after the latter achieved the historic milestone.

Kohli has been in sublime form throughout the T20 World Cup 2022, scoring 3 half-centuries in 4 matches. First, he set up India's thrilling victory over Pakistan with an unbeaten 82. He then scored his second fifty against the Netherlands in a match that India comfortably won. Later, Kohli played another match-winning knock against Bangladesh, leading India's charge with the bat.

In the process, Kohli surpassed Jayawardena's tally of 1016 runs in the T20 World Cups. The Sri Lankan legend had played a total of 31 matches in T20 World Cups, scoring at an average of 39.07 and a strike-rate of 134.74.

Speaking of Virat's achievement, Jayawardena said: "Records are meant to be broken. Someone was always going to break my record, and it's you, Virat. Brilliant mate, congratulations. You've always been a warrior. Form is always temporary but class is permanent. Well done, buddy."

When it comes to Kohli, the marquee batter first featured in a T20 World Cup for India in 2012. So far, he has played 25 matches in the tournament, across editions, scoring 13 half-centuries. Kohli's highest score came against West Indies in the 2016 edition when he produced an 89-run knock.

Kohli smashed 64 off 44 balls against Bangladesh to go past Jayawardena and achieve the milestone. He was also named the Player of the Match for his performance.