India batter KL Rahul impressed everyone with his knock of 50 runs off 32 balls during the ongoing Super 12 Group 2 clash against Bangladesh, at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. Rahul had miserably failed to deliver a strong performance in the first three games of the ongoing T20 World Cup and received a lot of flak on social media from the fans and cricket experts. When Team India was put to bat by Bangladesh, the opening batter played his fiery game and brought up his half-century in just 31 balls before getting dismissed by Shakib al Hasan.

Rahul's performance brought a storm on social media as a lot of fans came up to hail the Indian batter. "He always know how to give reply to his haters. Welcome back man" tweeted a fan.

Coming to the match, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat against India in their Super 12 Group 2 clash. Team India had won their first two matches of the tournament before they lost to South Africa in their previous clash. So far, Bangladesh have also won two games out of three.

Currently, Team India occupies the second spot on the points table with four points while Bangladesh are third with as many points.