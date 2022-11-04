Right-handed batter KL Rahul came back into form in the T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh as he scored a fifty. Before this game, Rahul had recorded scores of 4,9 and 9 in the first three games and ahead of the crucial game against Bangladesh which India won by 5 runs, Rahul was seen having a lengthy chat with in-form batter Virat Kohli. After the game against Bangladesh, Rahul came to address a press conference and it was then that he was asked about his chat with the former skipper Kohli.

"We were actually just discussing how Australian conditions have been a little different this time. We have come here before and played Test cricket and we expected the wickets to play in a certain way and that's not happened so far and it's been more challenging than our previous tour. We were just talking about that thing," Rahul said.

"We were discussing the mindset and what we can do in the middle. I was seeing if I can use something that he says in the middle, and if we can help each other. Those are the discussions that we all have as players. Obviously, he has been doing really well in the last few games and I was trying to understand his mindset and what he is thinking while he is in the middle. Just about that," he added.

Team India defeated Bangladesh by five runs owing to DLS in a rain-curtailed match in the T20 World Cup.

The side now have 6 points from 4 games and they will take on Zimbabwe in their last Super 12 match on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

If the team manages to win that contest, they will seal their qualification for the semi-finals.