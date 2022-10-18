T20 cricket might be a little more in favour of the batters but every now and then, bowlers go on to produce something magical in the format. During the T20I Round 1 match between Sri Lanka and UAE at Geelong on Tuesday, spinner Karthik Meiyappan made history by claiming a hat-trick. Meiyappan picked up three wickets on the 4th, 5th and 6th delivery of the 15th over to pull his side UAE back in the game while also registering his name in the history books.

Meyiappan first dismissed Dasun Shanaka on the 4th ball of the 15th over as Bhanuka Rajapaksa took the aerial route and got caught. Then, Charith Asalanka was caught behind by the wicket-keeper for a golden duck. The leg-spinner then clean bowled Dasun Shanka to take three wickets in three consecutive balls.

Here's the video of the hat-trick:

With his hat-trick, the Chennai-born Meiyappan went on to etch his name in history books and set some new milestones.

Meiyappan is now the first player from an associate team to take a hat-trick against a Test team in men's World Cups. He is also UAE's first hat-trick taker when it comes to Men's T20Is.

In the history of T20 World Cups, a total of 5 players have now taken hat-tricks. Brett Lee (2007), Curtis Campher (2021), Wanindu Hasaranga (2021) and Kagiso Rabada (2021) are the other four bowlers to have taken three wickets in three consecutive deliveries in T20 World Cups.