Virat Kohli produced one of the most memorable T20I innings on Sunday as he played an unbeaten knock of 82 to help India defeat Pakistan by four wickets in the T20 World Cup Super 12 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. India were reeling at 31/4 in the seventh over, but Virat along with Hardik Pandya put on 113 runs for the fifth wicket and the duo steadied the ship. With 28 needed off 8 balls, Virat took down Haris Rauf and Mohammad Nawaz, helping India register a famous win.

Former India captain Kapil Dev was in awe of Virat Kohli's six that he hit of Haris Rauf on the fifth ball of the penultimate over and said that this shot will be watched as many times as people saw MS Dhoni's 6 off Nuwan Kulasekara to win the 2011 World Cup.

"Hitting the straight six off a slower ball is very tough. This six might be watched as many times we watched the six hit by MS Dhoni to win the 2011 World Cup. We will watch this six 1000 times. Virat Kohli made the game, like we used to say that MS Dhoni takes the game deep, in the same manner, Virat did it against Pakistan. We were discussing it, that if anyone can help the team win from this situation, it is Virat Kohli," Kapil Dev said on ABP News.

The equation had come down to 28 runs off 8 balls with Hardik not being able to find the middle of his bat. Kohli was on strike and he was facing the dangerous Haris Rauf. He then hit 6s on the final two balls of the 19th over, and the maximum he hit on the penultimate delivery of the over is now going viral. Haris Rauf bowled a slower one on the fifth ball of the 19th over but Kohli backed away to slam the ball down the ground for a maximum. A slower short ball was smashed for straight as an arrow six.

In the match between India and Pakistan, Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. Pakistan were restricted to 159/8 in 20 overs.

Chasing 160, India were 31/4 in the 7th over, but Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya put on 113 runs for the fifth wicket and this stand was broken in the final over of the game by Mohammad Nawaz as he dismissed Hardik, who scored 40 runs.

However, Kohli was able to steer the chase in the final over, helping India script a memorable win.