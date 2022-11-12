Pakistan will take on England in the summit clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. The Babar Azam-led side had an adventurous run in the tournament as they somehow managed to reach the semi-finals, despite losing their first two group games. They then went on to defeat New Zealand in the semi-final by seven wickets to book a spot in the final. The final showdown between the two teams has brought an uncanny resemblance with the 1992 50-over World Cup, which Pakistan won under the leadership of Imran Khan.

However, former Australia cricketer Tom Moody gave a heartfelt statement that the Babar Azam-led side can create their own legacy in Australia by winning the T20 World Cup.

“That's the beauty of history and the legacy of that team that Imran Khan has left for Pakistan. So, that's really a chance for Babar and his team to leave their own footprint. It's a different format as well than the 50 overs World Cup, so it's time to get a 20-20 World Cup. It's a chance for them to tread new ground and leave their own legacy and footprint in Australia," said Tom Moody on Star Sports.

In both the 1992 and 2022 World Cups, Pakistan began their campaign with a loss at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. In both the tournaments, Pakistan suffered a defeat at the hands of India.

Promoted

The resemblance goes further -- in both tournaments, Pakistan snuck into the semi-finals by a single point on the last day.

Meanwhile, England defeated India by 10 wickets in the second semi-final clash of the T20 World Cup. England openers Jos Buttler (80*) and Alex Hales (86*) made a mockery of the 169-run target as they took their side across the line with four overs to spare.