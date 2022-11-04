Any player who does well in India-Pakistan cricket matches, is given a hero's status in the two countries. The exact opposite happens when one commits a mistake in the much-hyped clash. The same happened with fast bowler Arshdeep Singh at the 2022 Asia Cup, when he dropped the catch of Pakistan's Asif Ali off the bowling of Ravi Bishnoi during a crunch situation. After that, he was severely trolled on social media. Cut to T20 World Cup, and Arshdeep is India's best bowler in the mega event so far. He has taken nine wickets in four games, highest among all bowlers in the Super 12 stage.

Wasim Akram, former Pakistan superstar and a left-arm pacer like Arshdeep, showered some big praise on the 23-year-old pacer.

"He's got nine wickets in the tournament, the most by anyone in Super 12 stage. Uska talent maine aur Waqar (Younis) ne toh Asia Cup me hi dekh liya tha. Jis tareeke se wo ball ko swing karta hai, naya ball dono taraf. I heard he did really well in IPL. He's got a bright future, sensible bowler hai, yorker achha karta hai aur slow ball bhi achhi hai. Do wickets jo usne liye hai (against Bangladesh), usne match ka paasa palat diya. (Waqar and I saw his talent in the Asia Cup. He can swing the ball both ways. He's got a bright future, he's sensible, can bowl yorkers and slow ball. The two wickets he took changed the course of the game)," Akram said on A Sports.

He went on to add: "India me isko social media pe udaaya gaya (He was trolled on social media in India), but he himself said I'm not bothered. Ye attitude bada zaroori hai (This attitude is important)."

Arshdeep's terrific performance has meant that Indian pace department is firing on all cylinders despite the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. India would hope its latest pace sensation continues to star in the upcoming matches too.