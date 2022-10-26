The Ireland cricket team was on cloud nine after its stunning five-run win (DLS method) over England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday. Riding on Andrew Balbirnie's 62 off 47, Ireland posted 157 runs before being bowled out. While defending the total, they reduced England to 86 for 5 in 13.1 overs. The Three Lions did make a mini comeback to reach to 105 for 5 in 14.3 overs before rain interrupted the game and forced the result of the match to be decided by DLS method.

After the umpires announced that no further play was possible due to rain and that Ireland won the game, the players of the winning side failed to control their emotions. They celebrated the big feat by hugging their family and friends near the stands.

Watch the moment here:

"It's amazing, kind of emotional," said Man of the Match Balbirnie.

"Our message was to just create chances and we know how this England team like to play, if we take every chance then we would be in with a shot.

"This will do a lot to grow the game back home."

It was Ireland's second massive upset of the tournament after they beat West Indies in the first round to send the two-time champions home.

England were among the title favourites and heavily-fancied to beat Ireland after opening their tournament with a five-wicket win over Afghanistan at the weekend.

Instead, the shock defeat has thrown Group 1 wide open with Australia, Sri Lanka, Ireland and England all now with one win and one defeat. New Zealand top the table with three points from two games.

(With AFP Inputs)