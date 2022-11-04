In the ongoing T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 match between New Zealand and Ireland, pacer Joshua Little was at his best and he registered the second hat-trick of the ongoing tournament at the Adelaide Oval. The Irish pacer reached the feat in the 19th over of New Zealand's innings as he dismissed Kane Williamson, Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner. After dismissing Santner, Little celebrated in style and the entire Adelaide Oval crowd cheered on.

The official Instagram handle of ICC shared the video of Little taking a hat-trick. Williamson was caught in the deep as he attempted to pull the short delivery, while both Neesham and Santner were adjudged leg-before wicket.

The first hat-trick of the ongoing T20 World Cup was taken by UAE spinner Karthik Meiyappan against Sri Lanka.

In the ongoing match between New Zealand and Ireland, the former batted first and posted 185/6 in 20 overs.

Skipper Kane Williamson played a 61-run knock while Finn Allen and Daryl Mitchell played knocks of 32 and 31 respectively.

Promoted

For Ireland, Little returned with three wickets while Gareth Delany took two.

New Zealand currently have 5 points in Group 1, the same number of points as England and Australia, but their net run-rate is far superior.