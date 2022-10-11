India's build-up to the 2022 T20 World Cup has been marred by injuries to a couple of top players. If Ravindra Jadeja's knee injury robbed India of a solid allrounder, Jasprit Bumrah's back injury meant that India would be without its pace spearhead in the marquee event. After making a comeback in the T20I series against Australia, following a lengthy rehabilitation, Bumrah again missed the T20I series against South Africa. He was then ruled out of the T20 World Cup.

In Bumrah's absence, the rivals will see Indian bowling attack in a different light, according to former Indian cricket team batting coach Sanjay Bangar.

"There were really small signs of concern, because when Jasprit Bumrah did not play the first match, then he played the second game, and then suddenly, he was rested. You suddenly start to think whether this is serious, because he had been out on rest and rehab for a long time and he was somebody who was given a task of strengthening," Bangar said on Star Sports.

"It comes as a huge blow because an Indian attack without Jasprit Bumrah means that a lot of teams will start thinking differently as to how they would approach their batting against the Indian bowling attack. So, a huge blow for India, but again, in sport, one man's loss is another man's opportunity. Hopefully, maybe a Deepak Chahar or Shami or Arshdeep can be there and leave a mark on the World Cup Down Under."

India start their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 23 in Melbourne.