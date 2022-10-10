India vs Western Australia XI, Live Score Updates: Team India will be batting first in their first practice game against Western Australia ahead of the T20 World Cup. Rohit Sharma-led Team India will begin their preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup on Monday and they will square off against Western Australia in a practice-game at WACA. This would be the first of the two practice matches scheduled against Western Australia. The match will start at 1:30 PM local time (11 AM IST) and the side might try out different permutations and combinations to give everyone a fair go. After these practice games, the side will also play two warm-up fixtures against New Zealand and Australia, before playing their first match of the tournament on October 23 against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Here are the Live Updates From India vs Western Australia XI, Practice Match straight from WACA, Perth

11:30AM:At the end of the powerplay, Team India's score reads 39/2

11:24AM:Hooda walks back to the hut after scoring a quickfire 22. Team India 28/2 in 5 overs. Jason Behrendorff with his second wicket

11:23AM:Deepak Hooda walks out to bat at No.3 for Team India. Let's see how he goes about the task

11:18AM:Rohit Sharma departs for just 3. Jason Behrendorff with the first wicket for Western Australia. India 15/1 in 3 overs.

11:16AM: Western Australia playing XI:D'Arcy Short, Nick Hobson, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner, Sam Fanning, Hamish McKenzie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Matthew Ilelly, Jason Behrendorff

11:15AM: India's playing XI:Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal

11:03AM: Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma are opening the batting for Team India. Here's what the pitch looks like

A look at the pitch for our practice match against Western Australia.



Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant walk out to open the innings.

11AM:The match is underway. Let's see how Team India go about things while batting first

10:57AM: Virat Kohli signs a few autographs ahead of the warm-up fixture

Nice gesture from Virat Kohli to give autograph to fans ahead of the warm up match.

10:34AM: Team India to bat first!

10:25AM:Team India all ready to play their first practice-game. Match begins at 11 AM IST!

Here's what BCCI posted