Virat Kohli was the shining star for the Indian cricket team in the T20 World Cup 2022 match against Pakistan, scoring an unbeaten 82 in the epic triumph over Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. While the second half of Kohli's knock was laden with boundaries all across the park, it was the manner in which he took on Haris Rauf in the 19th over, smashing two sixes on the final two balls, that changed the course of the game. In a conversation with the broadcaster after the match, Kohli opened up on the approach he and Hardik Pandya opted for in the middle.

Speaking to Star Sports, Kohli admitted that he knew the run-chase is going to be quite challenging when India needed 50 runs from the last three overs. But, he consciously decided to hit Haris Rauf in the 19th over and not wait for the 20th, suggesting if they succeed, the entire Pakistan team would 'panic'. Kohli's plan was a fruitful one and what followed was exactly as he had predicted.

"I am actually not able to understand how to explain this. But, to talk about a few practical aspects of the game, honestly, the situation was really tough when Hardik Pandya came to bat. I was just going to the innings, thinking of rotating the strike and finding an odd boundary here and there. But then, Hardik came and said we can do this. Then I found boundaries at the right time but still, we needed 50 runs from the last three overs, with Haris Rauf to bowl one.

"I was thinking it's going to be challenging but I told Hardik one thing, if we take on Haris, Pakistani players will panic. When we needed 28 runs from the last 8 balls, I was backing myself telling 'I have to hit two sixes' otherwise we'll lose the game," he said.

The two sixes in the 19th over gave India 16 runs to win in the final over which didn't lack drama either. A no-ball from Mohammad Nawaz gave the Indian team the required cushion while Ravichandran Ashwin wrapped up the chase by hitting the winning runs.