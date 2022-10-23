T20 World Cup: Twitter Reacts As Virat Kohli's Magical Knock Helps India Edge Past Pakistan In Last-Ball Thriller
Sunday evening will be registered in the pages of history as Team India marked a successful win over arch-rivals Pakistan, in the Super-12 clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground
Sunday evening will be registered in the pages of history as Team India marked a thrilling win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super-12 clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground. With India on the verge of losing the game, Virat Kohli shone like a star and smashed 82 not out off 53 to help his side win the nail-biting game. Chase 160 runs, India were 31 for 4 at one stage, but Kohli knock helped them claimed a four-wicket win. After the game, fans failed to control their emotions and expressed their happiness on Twitter for Kohli's blistering knock.
"Sensational Knock from the Greatest Player of Cricket, Kinggggggggg Kohli," tweeted a fan.
Sensational Knock from the Greatest Player of Cricket— Thyview (@Thyview) October 23, 2022
Kinggggggggg Kohli#ViratKohli #INDvsPAK2022@imVkohli pic.twitter.com/cs92rtek6U
"Thankyou King #ViratKohli," tweeted another fan.
Thankyou King #ViratKohlipic.twitter.com/DafH7AOsoi— × റോബിൻ ⱼD × 🕊 (@PeaceBrwVJ) October 23, 2022
The Twitter handle of IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants also tweeted, "Run chase. Against Pakistan. T20 World Cup. In Australia. The one true King."
Run chase. Against Pakistan. T20 World Cup. In Australia.— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) October 23, 2022
The one true King #ViratKohli | #TeamIndia | #INDvPAK | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/En85mSyWag
"Tonight, Virat Kohli is showing why he is the GOAT. What a legend," tweeted a fan.
Tonight, Virat Kohli is showing why he is the GOAT— Vishwajit Patil (@_VishwajitPatil) October 23, 2022
What a legend #INDvsPAK #T20WorldCup2022 #TeamIndia #INDvPAK #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/zTpyx6Mfrk
Coming to the match, India were in trouble throughout the chase of 160, but Kohli first played an anchor role, and then he took on the mantle of hitting the big ones, and in the end, it was his class that helped India edge past Pakistan.
Earlier, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya took three wickets each as India restricted Pakistan to 159/8 in 20 overs.
For Pakistan, Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmad managed to score respective half-centuries as their side reached a fighting total, after the reliable opening pair of captain Babar Azam and wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan was sent back early by India's young pace sensation Arshdeep Singh.