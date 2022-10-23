Sunday evening will be registered in the pages of history as Team India marked a thrilling win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super-12 clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground. With India on the verge of losing the game, Virat Kohli shone like a star and smashed 82 not out off 53 to help his side win the nail-biting game. Chase 160 runs, India were 31 for 4 at one stage, but Kohli knock helped them claimed a four-wicket win. After the game, fans failed to control their emotions and expressed their happiness on Twitter for Kohli's blistering knock.

"Sensational Knock from the Greatest Player of Cricket, Kinggggggggg Kohli," tweeted a fan.

"Thankyou King #ViratKohli," tweeted another fan.

The Twitter handle of IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants also tweeted, "Run chase. Against Pakistan. T20 World Cup. In Australia. The one true King."

"Tonight, Virat Kohli is showing why he is the GOAT. What a legend," tweeted a fan.

Coming to the match, India were in trouble throughout the chase of 160, but Kohli first played an anchor role, and then he took on the mantle of hitting the big ones, and in the end, it was his class that helped India edge past Pakistan.

Earlier, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya took three wickets each as India restricted Pakistan to 159/8 in 20 overs.

For Pakistan, Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmad managed to score respective half-centuries as their side reached a fighting total, after the reliable opening pair of captain Babar Azam and wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan was sent back early by India's young pace sensation Arshdeep Singh.