India and Pakistan will square off against one another on Sunday in Group 2 of the ongoing Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground. More than the match, the fans are eagerly waiting for what the weather will be like. On Friday evening, it poured down heavily and earlier this week, there was significant expectation of rain with the forecast being 90 per cent chances of rain on Sunday. However, the fans are in for a significant surprise as it looks like rain gods have relented, and the chances of showers are down significantly.

As per Accuweather, at 7 PM Melbourne Time (1:30 PM IST), there is 100 per cent cloud cover expected, but the chances of rain are quite less. For the entire duration of the match which is scheduled to run from 7 PM To 10:30 PM Melbourne Time, the cloud cover would be there.

An odd one or two showers are expected, but it is unlikely that the rain will washout the game.

Earlier in the day, former Australia women cricketer Lisa Sthalekar also provided a weather update, saying it is holding for the moment.

"Weather update here in Melbourne. It is holding #T20WorldCup," tweeted Sthalekar.

Weather update here in Melbourne. It is holding #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/enT4FC52a3 — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) October 23, 2022

Cricket, the Gentleman's Game, prepares for the mother of all rivalries as India take on Pakistan in the Group B clash of the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 on Sunday. Though the rain threat is looming large over the Melbourne Cricket Ground, which is bracing itself for an audience of 1 lakh people, fans are keeping their fingers crossed, hoping for a full 40-over contest.

The echoes of India's 10-wicket defeat against Pakistan are still haunting Indian cricket loyalists and Rohit Sharma would hope to turn the tables as he steps onto the field as a captain in a World Cup for the first time ever.

India have traditionally done very well against Pakistan in World Cups (both T20 and ODI) but the last showdown between the two sides in UAE turned out to be a contrasting tale.

Shaheen Afridi ran riot with the new ball as India struggled to impose themselves, both with the bat and the ball. Though Virat Kohli scored a half-century, the team's total of 151 proved too little for Pakistan.