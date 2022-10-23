The T20 World Cup 2022 campaign begins for India and Pakistan as the two Asian giants square-off in a Super Sunday clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The echoes of India's 10-wicket defeat against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup last year will be ringing in the players' years. Though India have a significant head-to-head advantage over Pakistan in the match, Misbah-ul-Haq feels it's Rohit Sharma's team that will be under immense pressure going into the tournament.

India's recent outings against Pakistan haven't been the best. A defeat against Babar Azam's men played a big part in India's failure to qualify for the Asia Cup 2022 final. Misbah feels the Asia Cup result and last year's T20 World Cup performance will be weighing heavily on India's shoulders.

"Usually the pressure used to be on Pakistan in world cups. But this time it will be on India. Last world cup they were out of the tournament. Same in the Asia cup. India will be under huge huge pressure," Misbah said on A Sports.

"If Pakistan lands the first punch - either Shaheen's over or the opening partnership, it might be very difficult for India. Who takes that first initiative will be important. India's comfort zone is to bowl first and chase. Same for Pakistan in recent times. If the bad weather is around, both will want to bowl first. The question will be there in front of them what to do if there is a full 20-overs match," he added.

Legendary Pakistani pacer, Wasim Akram, however, disagrees with Misbah and feels India are a little ahead of Pakistan in this match.

The T20 World Cup clash between India and Australia will be held in front of 1 lakh spectators at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.