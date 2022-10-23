Fans are eagerly waiting for the India-Pakistan match on Sunday in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Pakistan were able to get the better of India in the last edition of the T20 World Cup played in UAE. However, the stats remain heavily stacked in favour of India and it needs to be seen whether Rohit Sharma and co are able to consolidate their head-to-head record in World Cups against Pakistan. In six World Cup meetings, India have managed to win and in all T20s, India have defeated Pakistan eight times in the 11 matches they have played against them.

Here's what the statistics have to say ahead of the crucial T20 World Cup match vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan T20 head to head records

Total number of matches played: 11

Matches won by India: 8

Matches won by Pakistan: 3

Matches played at a neutral venue: 8 (India 6, Pakistan 2)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 6 (India 5, Pakistan 1)

India average score against Pakistan: 152

Pakistan average score against India: 141

Most runs for India: 406 (Virat Kohli)

Most runs for Pakistan: 193 (Mohammad Rizwan)

Most wickets for India: 10 (Bhuvneshwar Kumar)

Most wickets for Pakistan: 4 (Mohammad Nawaz)

Most catches for India: 4 (Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma)

Most catches for Pakistan: 3 (Mohammad Nawaz)