The entire world is going gaga over the manner in which the India vs Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup 2022 at the MCG unfolded on Sunday. Virat Kohli's inspirational 82-run knock inspired India to a thrilling finish. Even Google CEO Sundar Pichai took to Twitter to laud the Kohli's performance in the match. But then, a fan asked him to also watch the 'first three overs'. Pichai gave an epic response to this suggestion of the fan, making the entire Twitterverse go ROFL.

India needed 50 runs to win the match in the final three overs, and it looked like the Indian team might just miss out on a victory despite the brilliant performance from Kohli. The former India skipper continued to believe in his abilities, smashing 2 consecutive sixes on the bowling of Haris Rauf in the 19th over to leave 16 runs to be chased from the final 6 balls.

After a drama-filled 20th over, India won the the match by 4 wickets, with Kohli taking the Player of the Match award.

Hailing Kohli's performance, Pichai took to Twitter and wrote: "Happy Diwali! Hope everyone celebrating has a great time with your friends and family. I celebrated by watching the last three overs again today, what a game and performance."

A fan commented on the post saying: "you should watch 1st three overs", to which the Google CEO responded: "Did that too:) what a spell from Bhuvi and Arshdeep."

The India vs Pakistan contest in Melbourne turned out to be a spectacle, with numerous turns and twists in the game. While India will be hoping to keep this momentum going, Pakistan will be determined to bounce back and put this loss behind them quickly.