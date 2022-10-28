The 'Dead ball' controversy in the India vs Pakistan match in T20 World Cup 2022 continues to be debated on social media. The three byes that India got on the free-hit were in accordance with the ICC rules, yet the Pakistan team was found arguing with the umpires. Many suggested that it should've been called a dead ball since the ball went on to shatter the stumps of the batter (Virat Kohli), but that isn't what the rulebook says. Now, former Australia cricketer Mark Taylor has asked for a 'rule change'.

Speaking to Wide World of Sports, Taylor suggested that the batter goes on to gain an 'unfair advantage' if the ball hits the stumps since the ball can deflect anywhere. Such a situation also makes running out the batter difficult since the bails are already dislodged.

"I think if the ball hits the stumps you're actually gaining an unfair advantage," he said. "Firstly, in the situation like we saw on Sunday night, the ball can deflect anywhere, and secondly, if the fielding team is trying to run the batter out, the bails are already on the ground and you've got to remove the stump, so that's harder as well.

"I think if the batter is bowled or caught off the free hit, you're not out but the ball should then be dead, that would be fair and reasonable.

"You've got the advantage of not being out off a free hit, but you shouldn't benefit a second time from what would normally be considered a dismissal," he further stressed.

The no-ball and subsequent free-hit played a big role in India's triumph over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. While many suggestions have come in over the incident, it isn't likely for ICC to introduce a rule-change anytime soon.