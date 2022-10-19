T20 World Cup: India vs New Zealand Warm-up Match Abandoned Due To Rain
India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup warm-up match Highlights: India take on New Zealand in a T20 World Cup warm-up game at the Gabba in Brisbane
India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup warm-up match: The warm-up match between India and New Zealand has been abandoned due to rqain at Gabba on Wednesday. India was taking on New Zealand in a T20 World Cup warm-up game at the Gabba in Brisbane. India won their first warm-up game against hosts Australia on Monday, and will look to follow it up with another win. Mohammed Shami announced his arrival in style, taking four wickets off four balls in the final over to take India to a thrilling win. New Zealand, on the other hand, collapsed in their first warm-up game against a dominant South Africa side. This will be final dress rehearsal for both teams, ahead of their opening games. New Zealand will take on Australia in the tournament opener on Saturday, October 22, while India will take on Pakistan a day later in Melbourne. (SCORECARD)
Here are the Highlights of T20 World Cup warm-up Match between India and New Zealand straight from Gabba in Brisbane
- 14:07 (IST)IND vs NZ: Match abandonedThe warm-up match between India and New Zealand has been abandoned due to heavy rain at Gabba.
- 14:05 (IST)IND vs NZ: Match likely to be abandoned due to rainDue to heavy rain at Gabba, the match between India and New Zealand is likely to be abandoned without the toss.
- 13:58 (IST)IND vs NZ: Still raining at the Gabba!The wait continues. Still no signs of clear sky
Heavy rain at The Gabba ahead of our final @T20WorldCup warm-up match against @BCCI in Brisbane #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/8BSxqV7qcl— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 19, 2022
- 13:21 (IST)IND vs NZ: Focus on Mohammed ShamiShami impressed everyone with his fantastic spell in the previous game against Australia, where he conceded only 4 runs and scalped three wickets in the 20th over. He will be the main focus in today's match.
- 13:11 (IST)IND vs NZ: India look to maintain winning streakTeam India have come to this match after defeating Australia in their previous warm-up game by 6 six run. The match was a thriller as Mohammed Shami scalped three wickets in the 20th over.
- 12:58 (IST)IND vs NZ: Focus on rainIt's currently raining here at the Gabba. The Pakistan vs Afghanistan was earlier called-off due to the same. Will be interesting to see whether we can get some overs.
It's raining here at The Gabba currently.— BCCI (@BCCI) October 19, 2022
Cut off time for a 5 over-a-side game is 8.46 PM (4.16 PM IST)#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/o2Aa56nSoN