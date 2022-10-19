India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup warm-up match: The warm-up match between India and New Zealand has been abandoned due to rqain at Gabba on Wednesday. India was taking on New Zealand in a T20 World Cup warm-up game at the Gabba in Brisbane. India won their first warm-up game against hosts Australia on Monday, and will look to follow it up with another win. Mohammed Shami announced his arrival in style, taking four wickets off four balls in the final over to take India to a thrilling win. New Zealand, on the other hand, collapsed in their first warm-up game against a dominant South Africa side. This will be final dress rehearsal for both teams, ahead of their opening games. New Zealand will take on Australia in the tournament opener on Saturday, October 22, while India will take on Pakistan a day later in Melbourne. (SCORECARD)

