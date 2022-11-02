India take on Bangladesh in a crucial T20 World Cup Super 12 game at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. Team India was having a great run in the tournament, before they lost to South Africa in their previous clash. So far, Bangladesh have also won two games out of three. Currently, Team India are currently second on the points table with four points while Bangladesh are third with as many points. It will be an interesting encounter as the Rohit Sharma-led side will look to redeem themselves after the disappointing loss against the Proteas.

When will the India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup match be played?

The India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup match will be played on Tuesday, November 2.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup match be played?

The India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup match will be played at Adelaide Oval.

What time will the India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup match start?

The India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup match?

The India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup match will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup match?

Promoted

The India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)