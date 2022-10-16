India take on hosts Australia in a T20 World Cup warm-up match at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday. The Rohit Sharma-led side have already played two practice matches since arriving Down Under, both against Western Australia. While they won the first game, the second ended in a defeat at the WACA in Perth. Australia, on the other hand, had their dress rehearsal against England as both teams played three T20Is. England won the series 2-0 after the final game in Canberra was washed out due to rain. India will take on New Zealand in their second warm-up game on Wednesday at the same venue.

When will the India vs Australia, T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match be played?

The India vs Australia, T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match will be played on Monday, October.

Where will the India vs Australia, T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match be played?

The India vs Australia, T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane.

What time will the India vs Australia, T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match start?

The India vs Australia, T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match will start at 9:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Australia, T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match?

The India vs Australia, T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Australia, T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match?

The India vs Australia, T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

