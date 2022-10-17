India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-Up Match Live Updates: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul Look Give India Steady Start
India vs Australia Live Updates: Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to field against India in a T20 World Cup warm-up match at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday. The Rohit Sharma-led side have already played two practice matches since arriving Down Under, both against Western Australia. While they won the first game, the second ended in a defeat at the WACA in Perth. Australia, on the other hand, had their dress rehearsal against England as both teams played three T20Is. England won the series 2-0 after the final game in Canberra was washed out due to rain. India play New Zealand in their second warm-up game on Wednesday at the same venue. Meanwhile, India kick off their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne on October 23. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 09:36 (IST)IND vs AUS: India 9/0 after 1.0 oversIndia at 9/0 after 1.0 overs. Rahul (8*) and Rohit (0*)
- 09:34 (IST)IND vs AUS: FOURKL Rahul beautifully steals a four, with a perfect sweep.
- 09:33 (IST)IND vs AUS: NO DRS for warm-up gameThere will be no DRS system for the warm-up games of T20 World Cup 2022.
- 09:31 (IST)IND vs AUS: And the action beginsHere we are. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma walks to the crease as Mitchell Starc opens the bowling attack for Australia.
- 09:24 (IST)IND vs AUS: India named 15-member squad for this gameRohit Sharma will be going ahead with a 15-member squad in the game. Mohammed Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal might get overs in the game.
- 09:09 (IST)IND vs AUS: Here's what India skipper Rohit Sharma said at the tossJust wanted to try out things, we don't mind batting first and setting a target. We came here early and had a preparatory camp in Perth. These two games will allow us to get into the groove, we want to try out certain things in the two games we have here. I know which bowlers will play in my mind, but it's important to give them confidence. Few of them are on their first tour of Australia, a fantastic place to play cricket and enjoy while learning the conditions. It's a privilege, my first time as Indian captain in an ICC tournament and I'll look to enjoy this.
- 09:08 (IST)IND vs AUS: Here's what Aaron Finch said at the tossWe will bowl, looks like a pretty good pitch and we'd like to chase. We have played a little more cricket in the lead-up to this tournament, we weren't at our best against England, lost a few more wickets early. David Warner, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zmapa sit out of today's game.
- 09:04 (IST)IND vs AUS: Australia win tossAustralia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to field against India, in the warm-up match.
- 08:52 (IST)IND vs AUS: Few moments away from tossWe are just moments away rom the toss between India and Australia. It will be interesting to see which side will be winning the toss and opting what to do.
- 08:38 (IST)All eyes on Mohammed ShamiAll eyes would be on Mohammed Shami in the warm-up match after he was named as the replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah.
- 08:37 (IST)Hello and welcomeHello and welcome to our Live coverage of the T20 World Cup warm up match between India and Australia. Match begins at 9:30 AM..Stay tuned...