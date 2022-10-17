IND vs AUS: Here's what India skipper Rohit Sharma said at the toss

Just wanted to try out things, we don't mind batting first and setting a target. We came here early and had a preparatory camp in Perth. These two games will allow us to get into the groove, we want to try out certain things in the two games we have here. I know which bowlers will play in my mind, but it's important to give them confidence. Few of them are on their first tour of Australia, a fantastic place to play cricket and enjoy while learning the conditions. It's a privilege, my first time as Indian captain in an ICC tournament and I'll look to enjoy this.