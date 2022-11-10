India vs England, T20 World Cup, 2nd Semi-final Highlights: England Destroy India, Set Final Date With Pakistan
IND vs ENG Highlights, T20 World Cup 2022: Alex Hales hit 86 not out off 47 balls and Jos Buttler scored unbeaten 80 off 49 balls as England chased down a 169-run target vs India in 16 overs at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.
India vs England, T20 World Cup, 2nd Semi-final Highlights:Alex Hales hit 86 not out off 47 balls and Jos Buttler scored unbeaten 80 off 49 balls as England chased down a 169-run target vs India in 16 overs at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Earlier, Hardik Pandya's 33-ball 63 and Virat Kohli's 50 steered India to 168 for 6. Chris Jordan picked three wickets for England but conceded 43 runs in his four overs. England skipper Jos Buttler had won the toss and opted to bowl first in the game. (SCORECARD)
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid
Here are the Highlights of the T20 World Cup Match between India and England:
- 16:34 (IST)India vs England Live: SIX! England Win!!!A six from Jos Buttler down the ground and England have won this game by 10 wickets to set up a final clash with Pakistan. It was a one-sided victory from England as they dominated ever since the start and their openers just threw India out of contention.ENG 170/0 (16)
- 16:32 (IST)India vs England Live: FOUR!A four on the off side from Alex Hales and England need 6 more to win off the remaining 26 balls. The England openers are showing what India lacked in their batting -- the attacking intent.ENG 163/0 (15.4)
- 16:28 (IST)India vs England Live: England need 13 in 30 ballsEngland are almost there. They need only 13 more off the remaining 30 balls to win this game. While Jos Buttler is batting on 71 off 35 balls, Alex Hales is on 81 off 45 balls.ENG 156/0 (15)
- 16:24 (IST)India vs England Live: SIX! Fifty for Jos Buttler!Jos Buttler has also raced to his fifty now. He gets there with a six. It has come off 36 balls and England are closing in on a comprehensive win over India at the Adelaide Oval. Coming to the ball, it was banged in short from Hardik and Buttler powerfully pulled it over deep square leg for a six.ENG 139/0 (12.5)
- 16:18 (IST)India vs England Live: FOUR!A scoop shot from Jos Buttler and the ball goes for a four past the fine leg fielder who was a bit wide. England need 36 more in 44 balls and mere formality remains in this game now.ENG 133/0 (12.4)
- 16:15 (IST)India vs England Live: SIX! FOUR!Alex Hales is toying with the Indian bowlers. He hit Ravichandran Ashwin for a six over backward square leg before hitting the spinner on the off side for a four. Hales is now batting on 77 off 40 balls. England need 46 more in 48.ENG 123/0 (12)
- 16:07 (IST)India vs England Live: England need 71 in 60 ballsEngland openers Alex Hales and Jos Buttler have scored 98 runs in the first 10 overs and that sees England needing only 71 runs off the remaining 60 balls. This match is slipping out of India's hands. Or has it slipped already?ENG 98/0 (10)
- 16:04 (IST)India vs England Live: FOUR!A four from Alex Hales to start the over and with every boundary the game gets more inclined towards England. They need 74 more to win in 65 balls and it seems like a cakewalk for the side with so much of batting to follow.ENG 95/0 (9.1)
- 15:55 (IST)India vs England Live: Fifty for Alex Hales!A single and with it, Alex Hales has reces to his fifty in only 28 balls. Amazing knock this is from the England opener! He has hit 5 sixes and one four so far, and more importantly, he has kept the Indian bowlers at bay with his attack.ENG 84/0 (8)
- 15:50 (IST)India vs England Live: SIX!Wow! That's a superb placement from Alex Hales. he came over the stumps and hit the exactly between square leg and fine leg fielders for a six. The ball fell right on top of the boundary rope only to hurt India more. England need 94 more in 78.ENG 74/0 (6.5)
- 15:46 (IST)India vs England Live: England dominate powerplay!While England conceded only 38 runs in the first powerplay while bowling, they have scored 63 runs while batting in the same phase. A difference of 25 runs and that keeps them ahead in this game. They need 106 more to win off the remaining 84 balls.ENG 63/0 (6)
- 15:39 (IST)India vs England Live: SIX!Alex Hales has hit Mohammed Shami over long-off for a six. He picked the ball from the leg stump with pure timing as it flew over the boundary ropes quite comfortably. England are bossing this chase, courtesy their destructive openers.ENG 47/0 (4.2)
- 15:36 (IST)India vs England Live: FOUR!Jos Buttler is on fire! This is his fifth boundary of the innings. It was a short ball from Axar Patel and Buttler hit it from the back foot over cover for a four. He has kept the Indian bowlers at bay with some amazing attack.ENG 37/0 (3.1)
- 15:34 (IST)India vs England Live: SIX!A slower ball from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Alex Hales was ready for it. He stepped out of his crease and hit the ball over extra cover for a six. England are scoring at a rate of over 10 and it is needless to say that India need wickets.ENG 31/0 (2.5)
- 15:25 (IST)India vs England Live: Expensive first over!13 runs came off the first over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Jos Buttler hit three fours in the over. England have got off to a really good start here at the Adelaide Oval.ENG 13/0 (1)
- 15:18 (IST)India vs England Live: Action resumes!Jos Buttler takes the strike, Alex Hales is at the other end. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the new ball in hand. Here we go!
- 15:08 (IST)India vs England Live: WICKET! India post 168/5Hardik Pandya is out on the last ball of the innings. He has been dismissed as hit wicket as the batter hit his stumps while trying to work a short ball from Chris Jordan towards square leg. He departs for 33-ball 63 and India have for a really good total on the board now.IND 168/6 (20)
- 15:05 (IST)India vs England Live: FOUR!Another boundary from Hardik Pandya.IND 168/5 (19.5)
- 15:04 (IST)India vs England Live: SIX!Six from Hardik Pandya. This bloke is one a roll. How good he is hitting the ball! This is some unreal stuff. Some sensational batting in display from the all-rounder. India at one point in the game looked to reach somewhere near 150 but his knock has taken them over 160.IND 164/5 (19.4)
- 15:01 (IST)India vs England Live: 29-Ball Fifty for Hardik Pandya!FOUR! Ben Stokes misfields at deep and Hardik Pandya races to his fifty in only 29 balls. What a special knock this is from the Indian all-rounder. A quality knock from him was awaited for long and it has come at such a big stage you see. Incredible stuff as the pitch is not as good for batters as Hardik's score will tell you. Believe me!IND 156/4 (19)
- 14:58 (IST)India vs England Live: FOUR, SIX - Hardik, you beauty!This is some unreal batting from Hardik Pandya at the Adelaide Oval.
- 14:53 (IST)India vs England Live: Virat Kohli departs for 50!Virat Kohli has lost his wicket for 50 off 40 balls. Just when he looked to accelerate after his fifty, the Indian batter has lost his wicket. Adil Rashid took a really good catch at short third man to cut short his innings. India are three down.IND 136/4 (18)
- 14:48 (IST)India vs England Live: Back-to-back SIXES from Hardik!Hardik Pandya has hit Chris Jordan for two big and consecutive sixes on the leg side. Pressure is all over Jordan now, while India are going really good in the slog overs. This is great batting from Hardik Pandya.IND 133/3 (17.2)
- 14:47 (IST)India vs England Live: 41 runs in last four overs41 runs have come off the last four overs and India can now target a total of over 150, which was looking highly unlikely at one point in the game. The duo of Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli have added 46 runs for the fourth wicket off 34 balls so far.IND 121/3 (17)
- 14:44 (IST)India vs England Live: SIX!Oh, what a shot that is from Hardik Pandya! It was a short ball outside off stump from Sam Curran and Hardik hit a baseball-type shot on it for a six. Virat Kohli at the other end is ecstatic and pumps his fists with a lot of energy. India have gained some really good momentum here at the Adelaide Oval.IND 116/3 (16.1)
- 14:34 (IST)India vs England Live: FOUR! 4000 T20I runs for Kohli!Wow! That's a beautiful cover drive from Virat Kohli for a four. Liam Livingstone bowled a fuller delivery outside off stump to Kohli and the batter used his powerful wrists to hit the ball for a boundary. The long-off fielder did give in a dive, but failed to reach to the ball in time as it raced for a four. Meanwhile, Kohli also becomes first batter to reach the milestone of 4000 T20I runs.IND 100/3 (15)
- 14:32 (IST)India vs England Live: FOUR!Fuller ball from Liam Livingstone and Hardik Pandya slammed it for a four straight down the ground. It was a powerful shot from Hardik and the fielders had no chance to even get near to the ball.IND 95/3 (14.2)
- 14:28 (IST)India vs England Live: FOUR!A four from Virat Kohli on the ball of Chris Woakes. It didn't come off the middle of his bat but who cares. India need runs at the moment as their scoring rate is really poor, credit goes to England's planned and disciplined bowling attack. Note that they are playing without their star pacer Mark Wood.IND 86/3 (13.3)
- 14:22 (IST)India vs England Live: WICKET!The pressure of scoring rate gets better of Suryakumar Yadav. The right-handed batter jumped out of his crease on the ball of Adil Rashid, but Rashid kept the ball really slow and that saw Suryakumar hitting the ball to the sweeper cover. He departs on 14 runs off 10 balls.IND 75/3 (11.2)
- 14:18 (IST)India vs England Live: SIX, FOUR - Suryakumar on fire!Suryakumar Yadav first hit Ben Stokes' bouncer ball over wicketkeeper's head for a six before bringing out a beautiful lofted pull over extra cover for a four. He is the key for India from India as he has the ability to steer the side to a big total despite a poor start.IND 70/2 (10.5)
- 14:12 (IST)India vs England Live: Tidy over from Adil Rashid!Adil Rashid conceded only 5 runs in third over. He has not got any wicket so far, but he has remained economical like majority of other England bowlers. Overall, Rashid has given only 17 runs in his three overs.IND 62/2 (10)
- 14:09 (IST)India vs England Live: WICKET!That's the end of Rohit Sharma's struggle at the crease. He has mishit a Chris Jordan delivery to Sam Curran at deep mid-wicket. India are two down and England are in the driver's seat now as India's scoring rate is not at all impressive.IND 56/2 (8.5)
- 14:05 (IST)India vs England Live: FOUR!Chris Jordan bowled a fuller delivery outside off stump to Rohit Sharma and this time the India skipper got it from the middle of his bat for a four. Rohit lofted the ball over extra cover for an easy four.IND 56/1 (8.2)
- 14:02 (IST)India vs England Live: Rohit Sharma struggling at the middle!Rohit Sharma has failed to get going so far. What has troubled him is the fact that he has failed to hit the ball from the middle of his bat, more often than not. And that lack of timing sees him bat at a strike rate of 95.83 despite trying too hard to go for big shots.IND 51/1 (8)
- 13:59 (IST)India vs England Live: FOUR!A fuller ball from Liam Livingstone and Virat Kohli's powerful wrists come into play. The Indian batter whipped the ball straight over the bowler's head for a four. He is looking really good today, something that we have always seen in the ongoing tournament so far.IND 43/1 (6.3)
- 13:57 (IST)India vs England Live: England dominate powerplay!India lost only one wicket in the first powerplay, but they failed to score quick runs. After six overs, their score is 38 for 1. England will definitely happy with the start they have got here at the Adelaide Oval.IND 38/1 (6)
- 13:52 (IST)India vs England Live: Catch Dropped!Rohit Sharma has been dropped by Brook at backward point. Rohit had hit the ball really hard and Brook failed to take the catch. He put in a dive to his right, the ball hit his right hand and then escaped him as the Indian batters stole a single.IND 31/1 (4.4)
- 13:50 (IST)India vs England Live: FOUR!That's a poor ball from Sam Curran. He bowled it on the pads of Rohit Sharma with the mid-on fielder inside the circle and Rohit simply flicked it over the mid-wicket fielder for a four.IND 26/1 (4.2)
- 13:45 (IST)India vs England Live: SIX! Trademark shot from Kohli!A fuller ball outside off stump from Chris Woakes and Virat Kohli played a lofted drive on it over cover for a six. The clarity of thought and excution is something that make Kohli and his shots look really-really special!IND 17/1 (3.1)
- 13:43 (IST)India vs England Live: Some extra bounce on surface!Even Sam Curran is getting a fair amount of bounce to trouble the Indian batters at the Adelaide Oval. Virat Kohli edged one ball but the lack of pace in Curran's bowling saw the ball falling in front of first slip.IND 11/1 (3)