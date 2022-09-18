Team India is all set for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which is slated to be played in Australia in October-November. Ahead of the mega event, the Rohit Sharma-led side will be squaring off against Australia and South Africa in a home series, starting from September 20. In the recently concluded Asia Cup, Team India had a forgettable outing as they failed to qualify for the final of the tournament. Despite that, Team India had some positives to take from the tournament like, Virat Kohli's 71st century which came against Afghanistan.

Apart from that, batter Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten knock of 68 runs off 26 balls against Hong Kong, is another highlight of the tournament. Over last one year or so, Suryakumar has been a dependable player for India who took the team across the line on many occasions. In an interview with Times of India, the batter revealed his favourite position to bat as it allows him to "control the game."

"I have loved batting in every position: 1, 3, 4, 5. I feel that No.4 is a good position for me. The situation that I go into bat allows me to control the game. I have enjoyed myself most when I bat between overs seven and 15. I try to be positive in that phase. I have seen a lot of games where teams have a great powerplay and a strong finish, but I feel the most important period in a T20 game is from the eighth over to the 14th over," Suryakumar told TOI.

"You need to press on the pedal harder in that phase. I try not to play too many risky shots. I try to play over cover and try to cut through point, run hard and keep the scoreboard ticking so that after the 15th over the finishers don't have issues finishing the game. No.4 is also a challenging position to bat which is why I enjoy it," he added.

Team India will be facing Australia in a three-match T20I series from September 20. It will be followed by a three-match T20I and a three-match ODI series against South Africa from September 28.