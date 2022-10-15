Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik said that he has no problem with anyone, despite being overlooked for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Malik played an integral part in Pakistan's excellent run in the T20 World Cup last year, which ended with a defeat in the semi-final to eventual champions Australia. His exclusion from the T20 World Cup squad has been one of the talking points, especially with Pakistan's current middle-order under the scanner. However, Malik said he has no problem with anyone while backing the current squad.

"My job is to play cricket whenever I get the opportunity. It's team management's call to pick me up or not. Whenever I get a chance, I will try to make the best out of it. I don't have a problem with anyone and I am not against anyone because being positive has been a major reason behind the success of my career," Malik was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Malik also spoke about his relationship with Babar Azam, saying that he's been in constant touch with Pakistan captain.

"We have been in touch consistently. Yes, earlier, we used to talk more, but now he is a skipper and one should give him that space. I have also gone through this and I haven't put pressure on him, nor I ever will to try and convince him [to select me]," he added.

Pakistan will take on arch-rivals India in their opening game of the T20 World Cup on October 23.